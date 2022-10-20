Karimnagar: NITI Aayog deputy secretary praises Haritha Haram

Karimnagar: NITI Aayog Deputy Secretary Shoaib Ahmed praised the Haritha Haram and Jal Shakti Abhiyan works being taken up by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) in the district.

NITI Aayog officials, who examined Jal Shakti Abhiyan and NREGS works in Thimmapur mandal, met officials of DRDA, Forest, Ground Water and Irrigation departments on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoaib Ahmed appreciated district Collector RV Karnan and other officials who worked for successful implementation of the works taken up under Jal Shakti Abhiyan at the grassroot level. Enquiring about the measures being taken to enhance the groundwater table as part of NREGS programme, he advised officials to prepare plans to plant more varieties of saplings under Haritha Haram.

He also advised officials to take up developmental works based on grassroot level requirements. Besides educating the public about Jal Shakti Abhiyan, people should be motivated to take it up as a passion and make them a part of the programme.

Central Water Commission deputy director Rakesh Sharma, Collector RV Karnan, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Zilla Parishad CEO Priyanka, DRDA PD Srilatha, DFO Ch Balamani, district irrigation officer Asmath Ali and others participated in the meeting.