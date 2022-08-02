Karimnagar: Old syllabus question paper served to Degree students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:39 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Karimnagar: Negligence of Satavahana University authorities has once again been exposed with the distribution of old syllabus question papers to Degree fourth semester students. Sanskrit fourth semester examination was scheduled for the students studying under Satavahana University on Tuesday. Instead of the latest one, the question paper prepared with old syllabus was issued to the students.

Shocked after finding questions from out of syllabus, students brought the matter to the notice of examiners, who informed the matter to university authorities. Authorities collected question papers as well as answer sheets from students within half an hour and declared the exam postponed.