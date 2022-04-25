Karimnagar: Pall of gloom descended in newly wedded house at Choppadandi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 25 April 22

Representational Image

Karimnagar: A youngster Akshai Kumar, who was returning after buying vegetables for a wedding reception of his brother, died in a road accident plunging his family and entire village into a pall of gloom in Choppadandi on Monday morning.

Akshai’s friend Shiva was also killed while another was critically injured in the road accident. The mishap occurred when their car rammed into a harvester on Nagunur village outskirts.

Macherla Akshai Kumar (24) and his friend Shiva died on the spot, while their another friend Tarun received serious injuries, Akshai is the son of Choppadandi VRO Dinakar. Akshai Kumar’s brother’s wedding was held on Sunday and reception is scheduled on Monday.

Akshai Kumar along with his friends Shiva and Tharun went to Karimnagar to purchase vegetables for a reception function and met with an accident.

Passersby called an ambulance which shifted Tharun to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Police shifted the bodies to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .