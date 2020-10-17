Karimnagar: Round table hails Agri Acts

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Karimnagar: Farmers and agricultural experts said for the first time in 75 years of Independence, ryots had gained the freedom of fixing the price of their produce and selling it anywhere in the country. They hailed the new Agri Acts brought by the Centre.

Participating in the roundtable meeting conducted by BJP Kisan Morcha on the Centre’s new Farm Acts at a private function hall here on Saturday, Solleti Jaipal Reddy, Kisan Morcha national council member, said some of the politically unemployed persons in the State were resorting to false propaganda on the new laws.

BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy said corporate companies would approach farmers to procure crops unlike the earlier practice of ryots going to traders.

