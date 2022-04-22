Karimnagar: SC Corporation to give free coaching to SI, constable aspirants

Published Date - 07:33 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Additional DCP (Law and Order) S Srinivas handing over certificats to selected SI, constable job aspirants in Karimnagar on Friday.

Karimnagar: Telangana State SC Corporation has decided to provide free coaching to Sub-Inspector and police constable job aspirants.

Screening test to select candidates for free coaching was held in Karimnagar police commissionerate office here on Friday.

Coaching for selected candidates would be given in the Commissionerate Training Center from April 25. About 300 aspirants from Karimnagar, Peddapalli, and Warangal districts would be given coaching. Coaching for women candidates would be given in Hayatnagar, Hyderabad.

Applications for free coaching were invited from the interested candidates through online.

Additional DCP (Law and Order), S Srinivas, who monitored the screening process, said that selected candidates would be given free coaching in indoor and outdoor categories for a period of two months.

Informing to provide food and accommodation, he advised the aspirants to utilise the opportunity.

SC Corporation Deputy Director, P Nathaniyal, ACPs Nagender and Pratap, RIs Janimia and Mallesham and others were present.

