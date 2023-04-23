Karimnagar schools get ready for online progress reports

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 06:26 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

The attendance of teachers and students and other details will uploaded with the help of the tabs which will enable mandal, district and State level officials to get access to a complete picture of each and every school

Karimnagar: The State government’s efforts to monitor each and every school on a regular basis, for which online ‘progress reports’ are being prepared, will see 443 digital tabs being distributed in government schools in Karimnagar.

The attendance of teachers and students and other details have to be uploaded with the help of the tabs, which are connected to the Education department’s website, thus enabling mandal, district and State level officials to get access to a complete picture of each and every school.

While the students’ attendance will be recorded through the group recognition system (GRS), teachers’ attendance will be recorded through a face recognition system. Besides this, teachers’ performance, exam results, details of textbooks, uniforms, scholarship, mid-day meals, extracurricular activity of students including playing sports and games, cultural activity and others would be uploaded in the tabs by headmasters.

Infrastructure details including school buildings, toilets, drinking water facility, surrounding walls, and other facilities would also be uploaded in the tab. Earlier, mandal resource persons (MRPs) used to record all these details through physical verification. However, from the 2023-2024 academic year, headmasters have to upload all these details through the tabs.

The move will also make it possible to check irregularities in the mid-day meal programme since the accurate strength of the students will be recorded in the tabs. Schools having more than 10 students will be given a tab while two tabs will be given to schools having a strength of more than 160 students. A total of 25,000 students were studying in 426 primary and 76 upper primary schools in 16 mandals of Karimnagar district, for whom 443 tabs will be given.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Assistant Statistical Coordinator Kura Mahender said the distribution of tabs to schools would be started after receiving instructions from higher officials. Informing that the new system would be implemented from the next academic year, he said the headmasters would be given training on how to operate the tabs.

