Govt school uniform to get makeover in Telangana

The government school students will sport a new corporate style look as they step into their respective schools to commence a new academic year

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:40 AM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: The government school students will sport a new corporate style look as they step into their respective schools to commence a new academic year. The School Education department, which has made design changes to the school uniform, is supplying two pairs of the uniforms free to 24,27,391 students pursuing academics in the government and local body schools besides Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) in the State.

While sticking to the same – red and ash color checked shirt and maroon-coloured suiting, the department has tweaked the design and pattern of the uniforms, which presents a corporate style to students. These changes were made on the recommendations of the fashion designers. As per the new design, the uniform of Class I – III girl students will be frock with a pocket on the right and belt rings stitched with the suiting cloth and red and ash-coloured checks printed with the suiting-coloured straps on the sleeves.

The uniform for girl students of Classes IV and V comprise a skirt and a shirt with two pockets along with straps on it and shoulder and hand loops in the suiting colour. For Classes VI – XII, a Punjabi-style dress (red and ash-coloured checks printed) attached with a U-shaped waistcoat along with collar neck and straps in the suiting colour on the sleeves has been prescribed. Apart from shirting for boys of Classes I-XII with two pockets along with a strap on it, there will be shoulder loops. Boy students of Classes I – VII have to don shorts, while pants have been prescribed for boy students of VIII-XII.

For stitching uniforms for 24,27,391 students, the department has procured 1,26,96,313.30 metres of uniform cloth from the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Limited (TSCO). The cloth which has reached mandal points is being handed over to the schools for stitching. This time, instructions have been issued to stitch at least 50 per cent quantity of the uniforms in the districts through local tailors. Earlier, this work was entrusted to self-help groups. All district collectors were asked to complete stitching of the uniforms by May 31 and distribute them to students.