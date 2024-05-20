Karimnagar: Special officer asks to speed up paddy procurement

He enquired about district wise procurement done so far and the crop expected to arrive at centres and whether the amount was being deposited in bank accounts of farmers without delay.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 09:00 PM

Karimnagar: Director, Health and Family Welfare and special officer for erstwhile Karimnagar district, RV Karnan instructed officials to speed up paddy procurement in the district and complete 100 percent purchase by the end of this month.

Karnan, who visited a few procurement centres on Monday to examine the process, conducted a review meeting with the officials from Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts to discuss the procurement process at the Collectorate conference hall.

Karnan instructed the officials to focus more on soaked and sprouted paddy. Besides completing procurement immediately, paddy should be shifted to rice mills.

In this regard, instructions should be passed to rice mills. Asking the officials not to cause any inconvenience to farmers, he directed them to take steps to deposit the amount in the bank accounts of farmers as early as possible. He also instructed the officials to complete custom milling rice delivery by the time fixed by the government.