Stiff competition for Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat among BJP leaders

In the 2019 elections, Revanth Reddy emerged victorious from the constituency.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 10:23 PM

Hyderabad; The competition for the high-profile Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat is intensifying within the Telangana BJP, with eight leaders, including Etela Rajender, Muralidhar Rao, Veerender Goud, Chada Suresh Reddy, Pannala Harish Reddy, Kuna Srisailam Goud, Karuna Gopal, and Malka Komaraiah, contending for the nomination.

However, there is no clarity on the final candidate for the largest Lok Sabha constituency.

The 2024 Parliamentary elections are expected to take place between April and May.