Karimnagar sports school still facing bottlenecks

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:27 PM, Mon - 2 May 22

Regional sports school in Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: Even after sixteen years of its commencement, Regional Sports School, Karimnagar, is still facing bottlenecks due to lack of coaches and adequate equipment. Though the school aims to train the students in various sports events, coaches’ scarcity is hindering the progress of the students. Besides coaching in various sports disciplines, academic classes would also be taught to students from Class IV to Class X. However, adequate teaching staff is also not available to teach lessons to students.

In order to provide coaching in various sports events and education simultaneously, the regional sports school was established in Karimnagar in 2006. Students have been given coaching in about 15 disciplines such as Athletics, Gymnastics, Swimming, Basketball, Judo, Archery, Boxing, Wrestling, Water Sports, Fencing, Canoeing & Kayaking, Yoga and few others. Though each discipline requires at least one coach, only two coaches — gymnastics and yoga are available.

Before March 2016, there were coaches for gymnastics, athletics, wrestling and water sports. Except two, coaches of all disciplines are laying vacant as coaches left from the school. Speaking to Telangana Today, District Youth and Sports Officer, K Rajaveeru informed that after taking charge in March 2020, he wrote three letters to higher officials requesting them to allocate coaches for the schools since except yoga and gymnastics, all coaches posts were laid vacant.

It was not possible to provide effective training to students with a meagre number of coaches, he opined and expressed hope that officials would allocate coaches to the school. A total of 163 students including class VI-36, class VII-35, class VIII-32, class IX- 32 and class X- 28 are studying in the school. Class IV &V students are not available as admissions were not conducted in the school during the last two years due to Covid pandemic. Admissions into classes V & VI was held recently and the school would get 80 students including 40 each to V&VI if the officials clear the file, DYSA source said.

Students would be given admission into class IV by conducting tests in various physical events. Up to Class VI, students would be given training in general fitness. In Class VII, they would be selected for a particular sports discipline depending upon their talent and coaching would be continued in that event up to Class X. Students studied in the school got a number of medals by participating in the state and national level competitions.

In state level events, students won 124 medals including gold-58, silver-29 and bronze-37 in the year 2016-17. In 2017-18, students got 126 medals including gold-80, silver-18 and bronze-28. School students secured 62 medals including gold-16, silver-16 and bronze-11 in 2018-19. In 2019-20, they won 75 medals including gold-33, silver-26 and bronze-16. Students won four and eight medals in 2020-21 and 2021-22 respectively.

At the national level events, students secured nine medals including one each of gold and silver and seven bronze medals in 2016-17. In 2017-18, they got seven meals including silver-2 and five bronze. Students won 16 medals including gold-2 and seven each of silver and bronze medals.

