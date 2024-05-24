Karimnagar: Unable to bear stomach pain inter girl consumes pesticide, dies

Karimnagar: A 17-year-old girl, who allegedly consumed a pesticide unable to bear stomach pain, died while undergoing treatment on Friday.

According to the police, a native of Kondapaka of Veenavanka mandal, Gattu Sai Keerthana, was an intermediate student in the Government Residential School, Sircilla. She came home after completing the first year examinations.

On May 17, she consumed a pesticide after she could not tolerate a stomach pain. As she started vomiting, relatives shifted her to a hospital where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment on Friday.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s father Rajaiah, police registered a case and began investigation.