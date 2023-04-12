Karimnagar: VRO sentenced to four years imprisonment by ACB court

Special Judge for trial of SPE and ACB cases, sentenced the VRO Namilikonda Venkata Ramana, to four years of rigorous imprisonment for accepting bribe from a person

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Karimnagar: Special Judge for trial of SPE and ACB cases, Karimnagar, P Lakshmi Kumari on Wednesday sentenced the then Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of Thimmapur-I, Namilikonda Venkata Ramana, to four years of rigorous imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs.20,000 for accepting bribe from a person.

On April 6, 2013, Ramana had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs.5,000 for doing an official favour for Pendyala Mahila Reddy for mutation of agriculture lands in revenue records and issue of pattadar passbooks and title deeds.

He was currently working as a junior assistant in the District Panchayat office in Peddapalli district.

