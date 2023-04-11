ACB nabs Peddapalli sub-registrar, official for accepting bribe

According to the ACB, Sub-Registrar Devanagiri Nirmala and office sub-ordinate Srinivasulu demanded Rs 60,000 from a complainant Pudari Srinivas for his land documents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:34 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Representational image.

Peddapalli: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths (ACB) on Tuesday nabbed a Sub-Registrar and an office sub-ordinate for accepting a bribe of Rs 60,000 for doing an official favour at the Sub-Registration office in Peddapalli town on Tuesday.

According to the ACB, Sub-Registrar Devanagiri Nirmala and office sub-ordinate Srinivasulu demanded Rs 60,000 from a complainant Pudari Srinivas for his land documents. The Sub-Registrar had earlier also collected a bribe from the complainant for doing an official favour.

When the Sub-Registrar demanded further bribe, he approached the ACB, who laid a trap and caught them red-handed while accepting the bribe.

