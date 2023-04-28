Karimnagar: Woman’s attempt to kidnap boy foiled in Ramadugu

According to the police, V Renuka along with her son Ramprasad went to Ramadugu to attend a function, while the boy was playing outside the home, a woman from the village, Jelli Shirisha, allegedly abducted him and boarded an auto-rickshaw

Karimnagar: Alertness of the local people foiled a woman’s alleged attempt to kidnap a three-year-old boy in Ramadugu mandal on Thursday.

According to the police, a resident of Rekurthi in Karimnagar town, V Renuka along with her son Ramprasad went to her mother’s home in Ramadugu to attend a function on Wednesday. While the boy was playing outside the home, a woman from the village, Jelli Shirisha, allegedly abducted him and boarded an auto-rickshaw.

The child’s mother and grandfather, who saw this, raised an alarm, following which local people followed the auto on a two-wheeler but could not catch up. They then approached the police, who tracked down the auto and the woman near Vedira.

On interrogation, she confessed that she tried to kidnap the boy to use him for begging.

