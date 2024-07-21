Karimnagar’s Raikal waterfalls come alive with rains

Water is gushing down the hillocks of the naturally developed waterfalls near Raikal following the continuous rainfall during the last four days. People from surrounding areas are rushing to the spot to enjoy a glimpse of the sight.

Visitors enjoying at Raikal waterfalls on Sunday

Karimnagar: Water is gushing down the hillocks of the naturally developed waterfalls near Raikal following the continuous rainfall during the last four days. People from surrounding areas are rushing to the spot to enjoy a glimpse of the sight.

The picturesque waterfall is located amid the forests near Raikal village of Saidapur mandal, about 42 km away from the district headwaters. Water rolls down from the Jendagutta hillocks which are about 200 metres high. Above Jendagutta, there are three other small waterfalls.

A series of 30 hillocks known as Kotagiriguttalu are the main water source for waterfalls. Whenever the rainy season starts, water from hillocks starts gushing down for about three months. Despite a poor road for the three km from Raikal village to the waterfall, tourists are enthusiastic to visit the waterfalls and enjoy the atmosphere drenching themselves under the waterfalls.

Besides local people, visitors from the surrounding areas such as Karimnagar, Huzurabad, Warangal and Siddipet are also visiting the spot. Though the waterfall is more attractive, it is a big task for visitors to walk the three km from Raikal on the muddy road to reach the waterfall.

It may be recalled that in order to promote waterfalls, former Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed and the then Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy had trekked to the waterfalls in October 2017. Though the Collector had assured to take steps to develop the place by laying a road from Raikal village to the waterfalls, steps to the hillocks and other amenities with the help of forest and tourism departments, nothing has been done so far.

Based on district officials’ instructions, gram panchayat officials had prepared an estimation for a three km CC road with six feet width including a culvert. The cost was estimated to be Rs 2.5 crore. Out of the three kilometres, only 200 metres fall under forest land and the remaining portions belong to the revenue department. So, there was a possibility to lay the road in revenue land, local villagers said.Tourism officials had submitted proposals to lay the approach road and provide other facilities, but as of now, everything remains on paper.