Karnataka Bandh: Bengaluru police detain members of pro-Kannada organisations

Bengaluru police on Friday detained members of pro-Kannada organisations protesting over the Cauvery river water dispute

By ANI Published Date - 09:15 AM, Fri - 29 September 23

ANI Photo

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police on Friday detained members of pro-Kannada organisations protesting over the Cauvery river water dispute near Attibele in Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu registration vehicles were stopped at the border town of Zuzuvadi in Tamil Nadu. Around 400 plus buses from various districts in Tamil Nadu are stranded in Hosur as police have prevented them from moving ahead.

Earlier in the morning Pro Kannada Organization protested at the border.

Farmer unions and pro-Kannada organisations have called for a Karnataka Bandh today after the Cauvery Regulatory Committee (CWRC) ordered to release of 3000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

Many protestors were seen raising slogans that the Cauvery River belongs to them.

The police said that more than 50 people from the organisations have been taken into custody to maintain law and order amid the Bandh call.

“We have made proper arrangements as a bandh has been called by several pro-Kannada organisations. More than 50 people from the organisations have been taken into custody… We have sufficient staff and we will make sure nothing goes wrong,” Additional Superintendent of Police of Bengaluru Rural Mallikarjun Baladandi told ANI.

Following the protests and Bandh call, less number of passengers were seen at metro stations.

In the commerical area of Cubbonpet and Cottonpete commercial markets shops have completely shut down in support of the Cauvery agitation. Pro Kannada activists were also detained at the KIAL airport after some of them attempted to stop vehicles near the airport entrance. Bengaluru City District Deputy Commissioner KA Dayananda has also declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru City on Friday.

All schools and colleges will remain closed on Friday in Mandya and Bengaluru in view of the ‘Karnataka Bandh’ being called by various farmer organizations over the Cauvery water row issue.

More police forces were moved Gaddalagere railway track in Mandya district, after pro-farmer activists said that they would stop trains by sitting on the track. Distric police moved additional forces to the area in an effort to keep the activists away from the tracks.

“In view of the bandh called by pro-Kannada organisations, farmer unions and several other organisations regarding the Cauvery water issue, Section 144 has been imposed in Mandya district and schools and colleges will remain closed tomorrow,” Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Kumar said.

On Thursday, A group of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) activists held a massive protest in Bengaluru against the state MPs and Siddaramaiah Government over the Cauvery River water issue.

The KRV activists shouted slogans of “Cauvery Is Ours” as they protested against the release of the river water to Tamil Nadu.

KRV Women’s Wing President Ashwini Gowda said that this is the time for all Kannadigas to come together and demanded that the state-elected MPs should come up and speak up on the matter and stand for the people of Karnataka or resign from the post.

Amid a row over Cauvery River water sharing raging between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene on Thursday interrupted a press conference being held by actor Siddharth for his film and demanded him to leave the venue.

The actor was promoting his upcoming film ‘Chikku’ in Bengaluru when the members of Karnataka Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene disrupted the event, saying that it was not an appropriate time for him to do that as Tamil Nadu was demanding Cauvery River water from Karnataka.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had expressed his disappointment on the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) which has directed Karnataka to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 up to October 15, 2023.

“Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) ordered to release 3000 cusecs of water, I have already spoken to our advocates. They have suggested us to challenge this order in the Supreme Court. We will challenge it in the Supreme Court. We don’t have water to release to Tamil Nadu. We are challenging the orders of the CWRC,” CM Siddaramaiah had said.

The matter has been a controversial issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for decades and they have been locked in battle over the sharing of water from the Cauvery river, which is a major source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people in the region.

The Centre formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) on June 2, 1990, to adjudicate disputes between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry with respect to the water-sharing capacities.