BJP leaders hold protest against Karnataka government over Cauvery water release

03:13 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Bengaluru: BJP leaders held a protest against the Karnataka government over Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Protesters raised slogans against CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar and called them agents of Tamil Nadu and DMK.

Former CM BS Yediyurappa staged a sit-in against the Karnataka government over the Cauvery water-sharing issue near the Gandhi statue in Bengaluru today.

BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said, “Our CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, they must know, that they should not behave like Tamil Nadu agents. They must realise the actual facts. In almost all our reservoirs there is no water at all and it is not sufficient for even drinking purposes… PM can’t interfere in this, the case is in SC. It’s not possible for him to interfere…” BS Yediyurappa further said that CM Siddaramaiah and Irrigation Minister DK Shivakumar were behaving like Tamil Nadu agents so Karnataka was facing the crisis.

BJP Member of Parliament from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya said that Karnataka must stop water that is being released to Tamil Nadu.

“Karnataka government has completely failed in putting forth proper details to the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) committee. Showing fingers towards to central govt is not going to work.

Central official work has been done. Now it is in the hands of authorities and the Supreme Court” he said.

BJP MLA BY Vijayendra Yediyurappa said, “The present Congress govt has not taken the Cauvery issue seriously. Farmers are literally on the streets and day by day the water is flowing to Tamil Nadu. The state government has completely failed in fulfilling its responsibility. The question of PM intervening in this issue does not rise because it is your (present Congress government) failure…” Responding to the protests by the BJP State Home Minister G Parmeshwara said that the state government was capable of dealing with the issue.

“As a government we have some responsibilities, let them do their politics in Cauvery issue. Government will take care of our farmers” said Parmeshwara.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Siddaramiah has said that the state will challenge the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority in the Supreme Court.

“Cauvery Regulatory Committee (CWRC) has ordered to release 3000 cusecs of water, I have already spoken to our advocates. They have suggested us to challenge this order in the Supreme Court. We will challenge it in theSupreme Court. We don’t have water to release to Tamil Nadu” the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

The CWRC had ordered Karnataka to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 till October 15, 2023. The amount of water to be released was earlier 5000 cusecs.