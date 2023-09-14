Karnataka: BJP stages protest for permission to celebrate Ganesh festival at Hubballi’s Idgah Maidan

By ANI Published Date - 09:43 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Aravind Bellad and party workers held a protest at the Hubballi Dharwad municipal corporation commissioner’s office, demanding permission to celebrate Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan.

Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Aravind Bellad, Mayor Veena Bhardwaj and other BJP members held a ‘Dharna’ (protest) at the commissioner’s office and demanded approval for the installation of a Ganesh idol at the Idgah Maidan.

“The Congress government is engaging in appeasement politics in order to gain support. The ‘Dharna’ (protest) will continue till we have permission to enter, we will only exit with the commissioner’s office authorization,” said Hubli-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad.

Bellad further said that the government is holding up approval for Anjuman-e-Islam, which has petitioned the High Court to prohibit the celebration at the Idagah Maidan.

Meanwhile, Anjuman-e-Islam has moved to the Dharwad High Court bench seeking a stay for the celebration of the Ganesh festival in Hubbali’s Idgah Maidan.

Bellad on Wednesday alleged that the Siddaramaiah-led state government in Karnataka is “deliberately delaying” permission for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

“Congress government in Karnataka is deliberately delaying permission for Ganesh festival celebration for Hindu organizations,” the Hubli-Dharwad West MLA said.

Bellad said that though the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation has allowed the installation of Ganesh idol at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, the state government is “playing politics” and not permitting the celebrations.

“Hubli Dharwad Municipal Corporation’s general body has taken the decision to allow Ganesh idol installation in Idgah Maidan to Rani Chennamma Idgah Ganesh Utsav Samiti. But the state government is playing politics in this matter and not permitting the celebration of Ganesh festival for Ganesh Bhakts,” the BJP MLA said.

Bellad also warned that even if permission is denied, the Ganesh idol will be installed at the Idgah Maidan.

Last year, the Karnataka High Court had allowed Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations to go ahead at the Idgah ground in Hubbali. The order rejecting the petition filed by Anjuman-E-Islam said, the ground is the property of the Hubli-Dharawad Municipal Commission and they can allot the land to whoever they desire so.

This is the first time that the Hindu festival is being celebrated at the controversial ground. The Idgah ground in Hubballi has been caught up in a controversial dispute for decades until 2010, when the Supreme Court in its judgment held that, the ground is the exclusive property of Hubli-Dharawad Municipal Corporation.

In 1921, the ground was leased to the Islamic organization, Anjuman-E-Islam for 999 years to hold prayers. Post-Independence, many shops were opened on the premises.

This was challenged in court and a long litigation process started which halted in 2010 after the Supreme Court judgment. The top court had granted permission for prayers twice a year and not to build any permanent structure on the ground.