Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti passes away

By ANI Published: Updated On - 11:15 AM, Wed - 7 September 22

According to sources, the minister, 61, felt chest pain at his Dollars Colony home and collapsed, following which he was shifted to Ramaiah hospital, where he breathed his last.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister of Forests Umesh Katti passed away on late Tuesday evening after he suffered a heart attack.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai condoled his demise and said that the state has lost a skilled diplomat with the death of the minister who was also a six-time MLA in the Assembly.

“Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of my close colleague Shri Umesh Katti, Minister of Forests. With his demise, the state has lost a skilled diplomat, active leader and loyal public servant. I pray that the Lord gives strength to his family to bear his loss,” Bommai tweeted.