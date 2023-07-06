Pen drive secret will cost a minister his job, says Kumaraswamy

H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the pen drive secret will cost a minister in the ruling Congress government in Karnataka his job.

By IANS Published Date - 02:42 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

H D Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that the pen drive secret will cost a minister in the ruling Congress government in Karnataka his job.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy said that he will talk about the secret of pen drive at an appropriate time.

“Let the ministers and CM Siddaramaiah come out with all kinds of jibes and ridicules against me. I will release it at a suitable time,” he maintained.

Kumaraswamy, while displaying the pen drive at Vidhana Soudha, claimed on Wednesday that the gadget contained the conversation of a minister over transfer of an official. The conversation claims that Rs 10 crore was taken as a bribe for the transfer and the revenue of the official who got transferred per day is Rs 50 lakh, Kumaraswamy stated.

“The government and everyone are talking about what is there in the pen drive. Some are claiming it as a hit and run statement. Let them say whatever they want to, documents would be released at an appropriate time,” he said.

Kumaraswamy visited the driver of the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Jagadish, who consumed poison after allegedly being transferred out of political vengeance by the Minister of Agriculture Cheluvarayaswamy.

The victim had written a death note and officers are claiming that there was pressure from the minister behind his transfer.

“The minister Cheluvarayaswamy should be dropped from the ministry and an inquiry has to be conducted. I will take up this matter in the Assembly session,” he said.

“It is not even one month after assuming power, the ruling Congress government is mired in corruption.

The Congress leaders are sharing their woes with me. The appointment and cancellation orders are issued many times for the same post which indicates corruption. Without money nothing is moving and everything is being done with the knowledge of CM Siddaramaiah,” he alleged.

All major posts are being sold, he added. When asked about the probe against him over the accumulation of property, Kumaraswamy stated that the ruling Congress government can get the investigation done through any international investigating agency.