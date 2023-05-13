| Karnataka Poll Result Will Have No Bearing On Telangana Says Ktr

KTR, who is currently on a visit to the UK, thanked the people of Karnataka for rejecting 'ugly and divisive politics'

Published Date - 03:52 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has said that the results of assembly elections in Karnataka will have no bearing on Telangana.

“Just the way The Kerala Story failed to amuse people of Karnataka, similarly Karnataka election results will have no bearing on Telangana,” BRS working president and Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, tweeted on Saturday.

“Let Hyderabad and Bengaluru compete healthily for investments & creating infrastructure for the greater good of India,” said KTR, minister for information technology and industries.

KTR, who is the son of BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, conveyed his best wishes to the new Congress government in Karnataka.

KTR’s assertion that the Karnataka verdict will have no bearing on Telangana came after Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy claimed that this poll result will be repeated in Telangana.

Assembly elections in Telangana are scheduled to be held towards the year-end.

BRS, which formed the first government in the new state in 2014 and retained power in 2018, is confident of scoring a hat-trick.

The Congress, which failed to make a mark despite claiming credit for carving out Telangana state, is hoping that 2023 will reverse its political fortunes in the state.

The Congress camp is apparently upbeat over the result in Karnataka, where the BJP failed to retain power.

Congress leaders believe that the party will repeat its performance in Telangana despite BJP’s claims of emerging as the key challenger to the BRS.

