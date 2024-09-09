Karnataka RTC bus hits lorry; 25 passengers injured in Sangareddy

The passengers blamed the bus driver for the accident, accusing him of reckless driving, which led to the bus colliding with the lorry from behind. The injured were immediately taken to the government hospital in Sadasivapet for treatment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 September 2024, 10:28 AM

Sangareddy: Several passengers onboard a Karnataka RTC bus sustained injuries after the bus hit a lorry on NH-65 at Maddikunta in Sadasivapet mandal on Monday morning.

The passengers held the bus driver responsible for the mishap as he allegedly drove the bus recklessly and hit the lorry from behind. The injured were rushed to the government hospital in Sadasivapet for treatment. Later, they were shifted to various private hospitals for further treatment.

A case was registered.