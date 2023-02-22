Karthi, Raashi Khanna’s action entertainer ‘Sardar’ to air on Zee Telugu on Feb 26

The movie is now all set to make its television debut this weekend.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: This weekend, Zee Telugu is geared up to give its viewers an enthralling movie experience once again as it presents the world television premiere of ‘Sardar’ featuring popular stars Karthi and Raashi Khanna.

After being a massive box-office success during its theatrical release, the movie is now all set to make its television debut this weekend. With an engaging storyline and some breath-taking performances, ‘Sardar’ is all set to take the viewers on a fun-filled and exciting journey as it premieres on February 26 at 5.30 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

For the uninitiated, the story of ‘Sardar’ revolves around a salient social message about the value of water. How a disgraced spy returns from a long exile to stop the launch of a suspicious water company which plans to spread toxic water across the country forms the crux of the story. The movie sees Karthi in a dual role, and being set in two different eras, ‘Sardar’ will take everyone on a roller coaster ride of love, betrayal and conspiracy, which will surely keep them hooked.

While Karthi will be seen as the main lead, Raashi Khanna plays the female lead. Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Laila and Murali Sharma will also be seen in supporting roles. And with a lot of action-packed drama and several twists and turns, this movie cannot be missed!