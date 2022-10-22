Sardar Review: Good outing for Karthi fans

By Abhinav Published: Updated On - 03:07 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Things begin to hot up when social activist Sameera(Laila) goes missing and leaves behind her son Timmy ( Rithvik ) with a terminal disease. ON the trail is Inspector Vijay with his uncle (Munishkant).

Hyderabad: This Karthi starrer relies heavily on the star value of the main hero: one effected by the stereotypical Inspector of our cinema and the other by prosthetics . Papa Bose (Karthi) kick starts the film when he is captured and defeated in the high seas and is surprised with the villain. Quickly Son Vijay (Karthi ) is the local Inspector who would love to have his activities on social media much to the disapproval of his lady love Shalini ( Raashika ) .One living for fame , the other doomed to anonymity . in a 165 minute over the top tale the two meet but for the last few minutes.

Things begin to hot up when social activist Sameera(Laila) goes missing and leaves behind her son Timmy ( Rithvik ) with a terminal disease. ON the trail is Inspector Vijay with his uncle (Munishkant).

The death leads to the theft of some critical documents and the needle of suspicion is the activist Sameera who is acting at the behest of certain underground agents. Soon we see the needle shift sharply towards Rathore (Chunkey Pandey) who manages to hoodwink the International Court of Justice with his corny tales of a national pipeline for drinking water across the length and breadth of the vast Indian expanse. The seeming altruist plan is backed by the evil idea of depriving the needy of their water source and pushing bottled water into the market. The one good side effect of this film could be if today’s generation wakes up to this malady and puts its foot down against bottled water. Slim chance that!! The neo style statement of having to gulp the amorosa of life from those plastic containers is a statement that we have arrived. We seem indifferent to the heavy cost hidden behind it- ecologically.

The long drawn narrative takes us through romance (so insipid ) the corridors of our armed forces ( compromised ) Bangla prison walls made of staff as inefficient as their counterparts back home and Director who believes Big is Effective. How do you deal with an tire system that is so hooked on to its own in built contradictions that we even define entertainment and cinema from a perspective that defies logic and reason!!

The likes of Chunkey Pandey as the villain Sahana Vasudevan either ham or have very little to do or offer. IN a very small role we have cinematographer Illavarasu,and Munishkanth is interesting screen jobs. We also have local talent Mohammad Ali Baig in a reasonably long role but stuck in formula.

Rashmika and Rajisha Vijayan as the romantic interest of Karthi have nothing worth talking about. Effectively the film depends largely on a naïve audience to mistake good cinema with a strong star performance. Karthi does his job. Nothing very great but just enough to keep the script from drowning .

Good outing for Karthi fans. For the rest the festival season offers many other workable alternatives including the shortest version of cricket from this weekend.