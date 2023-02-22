Jr NTR ‘Adhurs’ set for re-release

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:12 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: Jr NTR’s 2010 action comedy, ‘Adhurs’, is all set to tickle the audiences once again as the film is going to hit the theatres on March 4.

Helmed by VV Vinayak, the film has NTR essaying a dual role. The film also stars Nayanthara, Sheela, and Brahmanandam. The comedy generated between Brahmanandam’s ‘Bhattu’ and NTR’s ‘Chary’ is the highlight of the film and remains the most favourite for his fans.

Filmmakers-turned-political leaders Vallabhaneni Vamsi and Kodali Nani produced the movie, while Devi Sri Prasad had scored the soundtrack.