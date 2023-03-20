Karthika Nair receives Golden Visa from UAE government

As the executive director of Uday Samudra Group, Karthika Nair has played a remarkable role in developing her business operations over several years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Hyderabad: Popular south actor Karthika Nair has been honoured with the distinguished the UAE Golden Visa. As the executive director of Uday Samudra Group, the young entrepreneur has played a remarkable role in developing her business operations over several years.

Hamad Almansoori, a dignitary from the UAE, handed over the Golden Visa to the actor at a function held at TwoFour54 head office in Dubai. Commenting on the occasion, Karthika expressed her gratitude for being warmly welcomed into the UAE as a young female entrepreneur. She says she is honoured to receive this recognition and appreciates the UAE government’s encouragement and openness to new talent and business ventures in their country.

Earlier, Radha, Karthika’s mother and star heroine of the 1980s, was honoured with the Golden Visa after duly considering her contributions to films. Radha is credited with giving starry performances in a number of films across languages, especially Telugu and Tamil. She also acted in Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Uday Samudra Group’s operations are firmly established in Kerala, encompassing a network of hotels and resorts, convention centres, and educational institutions. Karthika is confident that the latest recognition will enable her business to make significant contributions in the future.