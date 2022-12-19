Light boy becomes entrepreneur, thanks to Dalit Bandhu

Once worked as a light boy in a photography studio and went on to become a photographer and videographer, now has his own business

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 07:52 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Dalit Bandhu scheme: Bandela Rajendra Prasad alias Shane with his drone camera in Hanamkonda.

Hanamkonda: A man, who once worked as a light boy in a photography studio and went on to become a photographer and videographer, now has his own business, employing four others as well, all thanks to the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Bandela Rajendra Prasad aka Shane (44), of Dargah Kazipet village in Hanamkonda district, who had even dabbled as a freelance scribe and worked for an international news channel in Telugu too, was sanctioned a unit under the Dalit Bandhu scheme aimed at helping Dalits become entrepreneurs in May this year.

He got Rs.9.90 lakh from the total of Rs.10 lakh, excluding Rs 10,000 for the security fund called Dalit Rakshana Nidhi.

“I was selected for the scheme as a beneficiary in a hassle-free and transparent way. The government deposited Rs.7.40 lakh as the first installment, and Rs 2.50 lakh as the second installment into my bank account. Following this, I purchased a drone camera, a professional photography camera , a video camera and other necessary equipment,” Prasad said, thanking the State government and officials for selecting him for the scheme.

“I am now earning an average of income of Rs.60,000 per month by doing photo shoots at marriage functions and other ceremonies. During the wedding season, the income will touch Rs.1 lakh a month,” he said, adding that since he was yet to set up a professional photo and video studio, which would need more funds, he was currently running his business as an outdoor service unit.