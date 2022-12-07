Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Abhijeet Pai joins True Beacon as Co-Founder

Abhijeet is from the family behind Puzzolana Group, which has interests in mining, metallurgy, construction and engineering sectors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:01 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Abhijeet is from the family behind Puzzolana Group, which has interests in mining, metallurgy, construction and engineering sectors.

Hyderabad: Abhijeet Pai, a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur and industrialist, joined the founding team of True Beacon, which is into alternative investment funds and portfolio management services. Abhijeet is from the family behind Puzzolana Group, which has interests in mining, metallurgy, construction and engineering sectors. Pai has an active role and interest in the Group’s engineering and manufacturing services.

He will forge new partnerships, expand the client product suite, and focus on originating and executing private deals for True Beacon’s client base. True Beacon was launched in Bengaluru by Nikhil Kamath, the Co-Founder of Zerodha, together with Richard Pattle, the former global Vice Chairman of Standard Chartered Private Bank.

Also Read RBI lending rate hike: What it means for the common man

“Having known the True Beacon team for several years, I am thrilled to join as a Partner and Co-Founder,” said Abhijeet.

“I have known Abhijeet for a few years, and was fortunate to co-found proptech company Gruhas with him. We are eager to work with him at True Beacon, where his experience in private markets, real estate and partnerships will be invaluable,” said Kamath.