Kartik Aaryan delivers Bollywood’s first blockbuster post pandemic with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:29 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Hyderabad: As Kartik Aaryan refuses to slow down in earnings for his latest release, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, he has delivered the first blockbuster of Bollywood post pandemic after already making it the biggest weekend opener of the year.

Many blockbuster biggies failed to make a mark like Kartik did, including Akshay Kumar’s ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, which is trading slow even in the first week. He also beat films like Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ starring Alia Bhatt and YRF’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ starring Ranveer Singh to deliver the first and biggest blockbuster since the pandemic from Bollywood and truly prove his standing among the A-league of actors.

His film seems to be going stronger than any other even in its third week as it has crossed Rs 200 crore worldwide and is inching towards Rs 175 crore collection in India leaving behind all other Hindi films that released this year.

Even as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is raging at the box office, Kartik has ‘Shehzada’, ‘Captain India’, ‘Freddy’ and Sajid Nadiadwala’s untitled next in the pipeline.