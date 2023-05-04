Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone will feature in YRF spy universe’s new film

This is going to be the first female-centric film in the universe. Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone will entertain the audience with global tasks.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:48 AM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif (Zoya) and Deepika Padukone (Rubai) are two of the best female characters in recent times in Indian cinema. Credits go to the YRF spy universe for creating those strong characters in the films Ek Tha Tiger and Pathaan, respectively. We all know how much craze the actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan got from those films. The female leads also embraced the same love and craze.

So the makers of YRF Spy Universe are now planning to make a female-centric spy film.

As per the latest plans of YRF (leaked from internal sources), Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone will star together in the new film from the spy universe. This is going to be the first female-centric film in the universe. Zoya and Rubai will entertain the audience with global tasks in this new film.

Another exciting thing that’s been heard from internal sources is that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will be playing cameos in this film. The film is not titled yet. The script work is going on currently. This film will be placed after Tiger 3 and War 2 in the release sequence.

Knowing this, Bollywood film lovers are going mad. They are now eagerly waiting for the official announcement.

– Kiran