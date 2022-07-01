Kattimani signs two-year extension with Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad: Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC and their custodian Laxmikant Kattimani signed a two-year contract extension on Friday.

“I am very happy to sign a new contract here and I am really grateful to the club for their trust in me. We have an incredible group here. We are one big family and I’m sure together we can achieve many more things,” said Kattimani after putting pen to paper with the Indian Super League Champions in a deal till the end of the 2023-24 season.

The 33-year-old had a fairy tale ending to the recently-concluded campaign, where he was also the Hero of the Match in the final. He was almost unbeatable in the penalty shoot-out that eventually won Hyderabad their first-ever trophy.

Kattimani saved four Blasters’ penalties, one of which had to be retaken, and stepped up right when the team needed him. But long before, he established himself as a trusted custodian for Manolo Marquez. The Spanish coach preferred Kattimani, and the Goan believes that this trust is what made it easy for him to sign the new deal.

“Manolo is a coach that really believed in me since he arrived here at the club and gave me the opportunity and confidence to get back to my best. So definitely he played a big part in me continuing here at the club,” added the shot-stopper who earned a well-deserved call-up to the National team.