Kavitha challenges ED’s allegations in Rouse Avenue Court

BRS MLC K Kavitha's advocate requested the court to provide access to the videos and audios recorded by the ED during the testimonies of the witnesses and approvers, asserting that this evidence is crucial to prove the coercion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 09:03 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha’s advocate Mohit Rao made crucial arguments in the Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday during the hearing of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case. He challenged the validity of the statements recorded by the ED under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), arguing that the witnesses were coerced, and their statements were obtained under duress, making them legally invalid.

Mohit Rao requested the court to provide access to the videos and audios recorded by the ED during the testimonies of the witnesses and approvers, asserting that this evidence is crucial to prove the coercion.

Countering the ED’s allegations against Kavitha, which were based on the statement of Sarath Chandra Reddy, Mohit Rao argued that the claims were unfounded. He clarified that contrary to the ED’s allegations of wrongful financial transactions between the duo, there had been legitimate bank transactions for many years.

Kavitha’s bail plea is posted for hearing in the Supreme Court on August 20. Meanwhile, her custody was extended till September 2.