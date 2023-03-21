Kavitha dispells BJP, ED propaganda over destroying her cellphones

The used cellphones submitted by BRS MLC K Kavitha to ED have dispelled the propaganda of the BJP and also the ED narrative that she destroyed around 10 cellphones

Hyderabad: The used cellphones submitted by BRS MLC K Kavitha to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Tuesday, have dispelled the propaganda of the BJP and also the ED narrative that she destroyed around 10 cellphones used by her in 2021 and 2022.

The propaganda had begun based on a remand report from the ED accusing her of destroying digital evidence to hamper investigation into the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kavitha, who appeared before the ED for third time in Delhi on Tuesday, submitted at least six cellphones that she used during 2021-22. She flashed two transparent covers containing the used devices to the media before going inside the ED office.

The BRS legislator’s name was first mentioned in November last year following the arrest of one Amit Arora in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

In his remand report, the ED claimed that Kavitha had changed her mobile phone’s International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) six times after the case was handed over to the agency for investigation.

The ED authorities, who reportedly analysed the data based on the IMEI, submitted in the court that extensive digital evidence was destroyed to hamper the investigation.

According to ED officials, as many as 36 suspects/accused involved in the case had destroyed their 176 cell phones and laptops after the case was handed over to the Central agency.

They claimed to have been able to retrieve data from 17 out of 170 cell phones and also recovered the mobile phones destroyed by Kavitha and others. However, the ED officials have so far not revealed any information pertaining to the data collected from these cell phones.

Taking advantage of this remand report, the BJP State leaders had launched a political slugfest against Kavitha to defame her, despite absence of any concrete evidence.

union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy was among those who seized the opportunity to sling some political mud and accused Kavitha of destroying her cell phones, even though there was no proof in this regard. He went on to say that if Kavitha was innocent, why would she and her business partners destroy their cell phones.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and a couple of other leaders too made similar remarks, to discredit Kavitha following her protests demanding for introducing Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament recently. However, with Kavitha submitting her cell phones to the ED on Tuesday rubbishes all these allegations, and has left the BJP leaders red-faced.