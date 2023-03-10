Kavitha leads Bharat Jagruthi agitation for Women’s Reservation Bill in Delhi

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha launched a day-long hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday, seeking introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament during the ensuing session. CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury attended the inaugural session to inaugurate it formally and extended complete support to Kavitha and the Bharat Jagruthi led by her in their fight for the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Speaking on the occasion, Sitaram Yechury said the protest was a major step towards realising the Women’s Reservation Bill and the CPI (M) would support as well as fight alongside the women’s organisation until the Bill was tabled in the Parliament. He pointed out that many States had ensured 33 per cent reservation for women in local bodies. “If it is possible in local bodies, why not in the Parliament or the Assembly?” he asked.

The CPI (M) general secretary said women members constituted only 14 per cent in the Lok Sabha and 11 per cent in the Rajya Sabha. He felt that only by making women part of the governance, the nation could progress on all fronts. He stated that it had been over three decades since the discussion started for the Women’s Reservation Bill.

“By passing the Women’s Reservation Bill, you are not gifting anything to them. Women’s participation is the need of the hour for all-round development of the nation,” he said. He reminded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an electoral promise and also took a vow in the Parliament to bring the Women’s Reservation Bill, but no bill had been passed even after nine years since.

Kavitha said the world was progressing only by taking women on equal footing with men which had not happened in India. She said women had a prominent place in India’s culture, but not in political representation. “The Modi government, has full majority in the Parliament and if it wishes, the Women’s Reservation Bill can be passed just like the Aadhaar Bill which was passed as a financial bill, bypassing the Rajya Sabha,” she said.

She stated that the Women’s Reservation Bill was a historic need for the country and she would not rest until it is achieved. She thanked all the political parties and the women’s organisations as well as individuals who were extending their support for the Bill.

In a political show of strength, around 18 political parties and also women’s organisations from 29 States have confirmed their participation in the programme. The day-long hunger strike which began at 10 am, will conclude at 4 pm. While around 500-600 members sat on a hunger strike, over 6,000 people participated in the demonstration.

The bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Parliament and all State Legislative Assemblies for women. The bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha in May 2008 and was passed in 2010. However, it lapsed with the 15th Lok Sabha before getting passed by its members. Though Prime Minister Modi promised to bring the Bill and get it passed during 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there has been no action in this regard till date.