Kavitha would get clean chit in Delhi liquor policy case: BRSV

While participating in the protest demonstration, BRSV exuded confidence that Kavitha would soon get clean chit in Delhi liquor policy case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

BRSV members burning the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NG College center in Nalgonda protesting against ED’s summons to BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Nalgonda: The members of Bharat Rashtra Samiti Vidyarthi Vibhagam (BRSV) on Thursday staged dharna and burnt the effigy at NG College centre in Nalgonda protesting against Enforcement Directorate summons to BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

While participating in the protest demonstration, they raised slogans against Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, BRSV state general secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjua said that Narendra Modi government had been misusing CBI, ED and IT department to target the leaders of opposition parties.

He alleged that the BJP tried to topple the BRS government in Telangana, but its conspiracy did not work out.

Unable to digest increasing support to BRS across the country, Narendra Modi conspired to implicate Kavitha in Delhi liquor policy case. His sole aim was to control BRS by creating trouble for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He exuded confidence that Kavitha would soon get clean chit in Delhi liquor policy case. BRSV leaders Katta Srinivas, Challa Kotesh and others were also participated in the protest demonstration