Kavitha tells ED she will appear for questioning on March 11

BRS MLC K Kavitha makes it clear to the Enforcement Directorate that she will not be able to appear for questioning on Thursday in view of prior appointments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:03 AM, Thu - 9 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha, who offered her full cooperation to the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case, made it clear that she will not be able to appear for questioning on Thursday in view of prior appointments. Instead, she requested the Central agency to postpone the meeting to March 11, a day after the proposed dharna supporting the Women Reservation Bill at Jantar Mantar on March 10.

In a letter written to the Joint Director of the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday evening, Kavitha questioned the reasons behind the abrupt rejection of her earlier request to appear before the ED on March 15, terming it as nothing but “political victimisation”. She reiterated that being a social worker and having prior commitments, she had already planned her schedule for the upcoming week.

“I fail to understand as to why I have been summoned at such short notice. It seems that certain political motives have been masquerading in the name of investigation. I categorically say that I have nothing to do with the present investigation,” she asserted.

The BRS legislator said as a responsible Indian citizen, and as a woman of the nation, she wished to exercise the rights provided under the law. “However, without prejudice to my rights and contentions available in law as well as equity, being a true and law-abiding citizen of this country, I will appear at your good offices on March 11, as adamantly directed by you in the teeth of the laws mentioned,” she added.