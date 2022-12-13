BRS making BJP restless: MLC K Kavitha

Kavitha stated that CM KCR had already set new benchmarks in development of agriculture sector and hence, a farmers' government will remain highest priority for the BRS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi which is making the ruling BJP at the Centre restless, will create a new history by emerging as an alternative force against the BJP in the national politics, said the party MLC K Kavitha. She stated that the party will soon announce its nation-wide action plan with people’s agenda. While leaders from other parties in many States were already approaching to join the BRS, she stated that the party will join hands with like-minded forces to defeat the BJP.

In an informal interaction here on Tuesday, Kavitha stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had already set new benchmarks in development of agriculture sector and hence, a farmers’ government will remain highest priority for the BRS. She reminded that many people tried to down play or mock the formation of TRS in 2001, but Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao proved them all wrong. “The BRS will have a similar future, with KCR at the helm. All the decisions taken by the Chief Minister are aimed at people’s welfare which led to formation of the BRS,” she said.

Also Read Bharat Rashtra Samithi: The evolution of TRS into BRS

Hinting that the BRS will witness huge influx from other parties in different States, the MLC said the party was already receiving offers in this regard. The party will also join hands with like-minded forces to defeat the BJP, she said. “The BJP leaders are increasingly becoming restless about the BRS. Except for Gujarat, their party is in trouble in most of the States in the country. The Central agencies too are being misused to target their political rivals, to damage the credibility and gain upmanship in elections. But they will not succeed,” she added.

Apart from making efforts to unite the anti-BJP forces, the BRS will expand to other States at appropriate time. She had neither ruled out nor confirmed the party working with the Congress at the national level, to fight against the BJP. However, she stated that the party leadership will take appropriate decision on the alliances with other political parties in the respective States. She said if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Padayatra was receiving support from people as being claimed by their party leaders, the Congress would have won the Munugode byelection.

Kavitha said Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao will take on the ‘inefficient governance’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by demolishing the myth that the BJP was undefeatable. She also took a dig at union Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman for her ‘Weak Hindi’ comments and said it was an insult to Telangana. She blamed the union Minister as the major obstacle to Telangana for not receiving funds from the Centre. She suggested that the latter should first speak about ‘Weak Rupee’ rather than ‘Weak Hindi’.

Terming herself as a disciplined foot soldier of BRS, Kavitha said she will follow the orders of the party Chief Chandrashekhar Rao and contest the elections from whichever place he wants her. However, she reiterated that she will campaign against Nizamabad MP D Arvind and ensure his defeat, wherever he contests from.