Will not be cowed down by ED summons, says MLC Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha has also stated that as a law-abiding citizen, she would continue to fully cooperate with the investigation agencies probing into the Delhi excise policy case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 AM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: In the wake of the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before it in Delhi on March 9, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday declared that she would not get cowed down by the intimidation tactics of the BJP government at the Centre. She also stated that as a law-abiding citizen, she would continue to fully cooperate with the investigation agencies probing into the Delhi excise policy case.

However, due to the Dharna and prefixed appointments, the BRS legislator has decided to seek legal opinions on the date of attending the ED for questioning.

In a statement here, Kavitha said the intimidation tactics by the BJP at the Centre against the fight and voice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and against the BRS Party will not deter them. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, she vowed to continue her fight to expose the Centre’s failures and raise her voice for a brighter and better future for India.

“Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people. Telangana will not bow down,” she said.

Kavitha is scheduled to participate in a one-day peaceful hunger strike organised by Bharat Jagruthi along with the Opposition parties and women organisations at Jantar Mantar on March 10, demanding the BJP government to introduce and pass the Women’s Reservation Bill which has been long-pending. “Our only demand is to table it in the Parliament to give women their due share of political participation,” she said.