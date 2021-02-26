Kavitha to perform Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam for 41 days

Arrangements have also been made to perform Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam across the State with Kondagattu as the focal point this time around in the month of March.

Jagitial/Karimnagar: MLC K Kavitha on Thursday said she has decided to perform Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam for a period of 41 days from Chinna Hanuman Jayanthi to Pedda Hanuman Jayanthi.

Arrangements have also been made to perform Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam across the State with Kondagattu as the focal point this time around in the month of March.

Kavitha had a darshan of lord Hanuman in Kondagattu shrine on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, she informed that she recently visited a Hanuman temple near Kashi. Priests of Kashi temple explained about the sanctity of Kondagattu shrine.

Later, she participated in Telangana Rashtra Samithi membership drive in Karimnagar.

Informing that the entire village in Adilabad district took TRS membership, she said impressed by welfare schemes being implemented in the State, all sections of the people were showing interest to join TRS. Number of people joining TRS has also been enhanced in every constituency.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was taking all possible steps for the welfare of the farmers. TRS has become Telangana Rythu Samithi, he said and expressed confidence to win the coming graduates MLC polls.

