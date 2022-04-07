Kavitha warns Centre against getting into confrontation with farmers again

Published Date - 10:24 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Hyderabad: TRS MLC K Kavita attacked the union government for reneging on the promise of procuring paddy from the farmers of Telangana and advised it against getting into confrontation with farmers again by dereliction of its duties. She demanded that the Centre procure every grain of paddy from the farmers as was promised earlier.

Speaking to mediapersons in New Delhi on Thursday, Kavitha said the union government should address the concerns raised by the farmers and procure entire paddy crop, failing which they will be forced to hold agitations on the streets of Delhi. “The whole country knows that if the farmers once again sit on the streets of Delhi, then the central government will have to bow down and eventually listen to the farmers,” she said.

She cautioned that a farmer does not belong to any one State but to the whole country and the Centre should not discriminate among the farmers of different States. She further added that the responsibility of storing food grains rests with the union government, but it was unfortunate that the latter was shunning its responsibility and wants to put the entire burden on the State governments.

Pointing out that three months have passed since 2022, Kavitha questioned when will the BJP government will double the farmers’ income as was promised during the 2014 elections. Rather than doubling farmers’ income, she said debt and expenditure have doubled due to rising inflation.

