Kavitha wins Nizamabad Local Bodies MLC bypoll

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi founder president and former MP K Kavitha won the bypoll for the Nizamabad Local Bodies constituency with a bumper majority over her opponents. She received a whopping 728 of 823 votes, with both Congress and BJP candidates losing their deposits.

Kavitha displayed an upper hand since first round where she secured 531 out of 600 votes and received another 197 votes in second round. She won with a thumping majority of 672 votes against her nearest opponent and BJP candidate Lakshmi Narayana who received 56 votes. Another contestant Subhash Reddy from Congress secured a meagre 29 votes, while 10 votes have been rejected.

Soon after the counting indicated at TRS candidate’s win in the bypoll, the party cadre broke into celebrations in the erstwhile Nizamabad district. The party workers gave a grand welcome to Kavitha on her arrival in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts’ headquarters where she examined the counting process. Celebrations were organised.

The bye-elections were mandated for the Nizamabad MLC seat following disqualifcation of the sitting MLC R Bhoopathi Reddy. The polling was held on October 10 and the results were announced on Monday following counting of votes. A formal announcement confirming the win of Kavitha will be made in a couple of hours.

