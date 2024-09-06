Kaynes unit: Contradictory versions of Industries Minister and Secretary

Minister Sridhar Babu said Kaynes SemiCon has affirmed its commitment to its Hyderabad project, in sharp contrast Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said Kaynes had indeed moved to Gujarat

6 September 2024

Hyderabad: There are contradictory versions within the Congress government over Kaynes Semicon unit establishment in the State. While, Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the company was committed to establishing the unit at Kongarkalan, Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said it had moved to Gujarat.

On Tuesday, the Industries Minister said Kaynes SemiCon has unequivocally affirmed its commitment to its Hyderabad project. The company remains fully dedicated to establishing its advanced electronics manufacturing facility at Kongarkalan, with the first phase already inaugurated by me, he said.

“The addition of a facility in Gujarat does not detract from their significant investment in Telangana; in fact, it increases employment capabilities. Kaynes’ commitment to Telangana remains unchanged, and employment at the Kongarkalan plant is expected to increase to 3,000,” the Minister said on X.

In sharp contrast to the Minister’s claims, Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan in an interview to a YouTube channel said Kaynes had indeed moved to Gujarat.

Referring to former Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s tweet, when the interviewer asked whether it was true that Kaynes had moved to Gujarat, the Industries Secretary replied “It is 100 percent true. The reality behind this is that if any semiconductor company comes forward, the Central government asks them to go to Gujarat,”

Sharing the interview video on X, Nayini Anurag Reddy, an entrepreneur said “Exposed. Jayesh Ranjan garu confirms that Kaynes highly advanced semiconductor manufacturing unit has been moved out of Telangana. When KT Rama Rao garu raised his concerns about this, Minister Sridhar Babu garu, instead of addressing the issue, tried to hide the facts, claiming they hadn’t moved out”

“BRS govt had sanctioned Kaynes semiconductor assembly & testing unit in Kongara Kalan, provided the necessary clearances, and even issued a GO. However, this project is now no longer happening, and they have relocated to Gujarat” he further said.