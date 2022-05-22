KCR calls upon farmers to join hands in fight to ensure Constitutional guarantee for MSP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:59 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called upon the farmers of the country to join hands in putting up a fight and ensure the Constitutional guarantee to get Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crop. Stating that the farmers were capable of replacing the governments and turning the power tables, he urged them to vote for a political party which assures to bring the legislation giving MSP for their crop.

Addressing a gathering of farmers, retired armed personnel and their families at the packed Tagore Auditorium in Chandigarh on Sunday, Chandrashekhar Rao said the union government does not like if any State government does any good for farmers. “After lot of struggle, we achieved Telangana State. To support our farmers, we are giving uninterrupted and quality power at free of cost. But the Centre pressurised us to fix metres to these agricultural power connections which we refused. We will continue to fight till our last breathe to safeguard our farmers,” he declared.

The Chief Minister urged farmers who fought against the contentious farm laws brought by the Centre and forced the latter to rollback, to continue their fight until the union government brings out a legislation providing a Constitutional guarantee of providing MSP to their crops. “You have fought bravely despite all odds. I bow before the farmers who fought for their rights and forced the Centre to rollback the farm laws. I urge you to continue the fight. But this time, let us unite farmers of all States to join the fight,” he added.

On the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao along with Delhi and Punjab counterparts – Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagawanth Mann respectively, handed over cheques to the bereaved families of farmers who lost their lives during the farm laws agitation and also the bereaved families of the brave soldiers who lost their lives at Galwan Valley in their fight against the Chinese Army.