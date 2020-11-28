KCR conspiring against PM’s Covid vaccine initiative: Bandi

BJP leader remained mum on the State govt’s demand that vaccine from Hyderabad-based pharma major should first be released to the people of the State

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was conspiring with corporate hospitals to obstruct the production of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech.

“There is a nefarious plan to scuttle Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Covid vaccine initiative,” he said, addressing an election rally near Kavadiguda here on Saturday.

Criticising the Chief Minister for politicising the Prime Minister’s visit to Bharat Biotech, he asked: “Why has the Chief Minister who lives in Hyderabad never visited the vaccine manufacturing unit but is prepared to play politics in the name of the vaccine?”

The BJP leader, however, remained mum on the State government’s demand that vaccine from the city-based pharma major should first be released to the people of the State.

“The Chief Minister didn’t venture out when the city was inundated but the TRS leaders are asking why the Prime Minister didn’t visit the city,” he said.

“The government has slapped cases against me for replying to the challenge thrown by MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. I will stand by my words on razing Darussalam and will fight for the self-respect of Telangana people,” he added.

