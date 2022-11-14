KCR giving paramount importance to develop religious structures in TS: Indrakaran

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:47 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy inaugurates ‘Udasi Math’ at Pinjarigutta in Nirmal on Monday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving paramount importance to develop religious structures belonging to various sections and religions. He inaugurated Udasi Math at Pinjarigutta here on Monday. The estimated cost of the facility was Rs 50 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran said that Telangana was developing temples like never in the country in its 76 years of history. He stated that ancient temples were being identified and were improved in many aspects. He cited 15 shrines were developed in Bangalpet area alone spending Rs 2.32 crore. He added that the renovated Sri Mahalaxmi temple would be inaugurated in December.

Also Read CM KCR to inaugurate classes in new government medical colleges on Tuesday

The minister further said that the State government was extending a slew of innovative schemes for the welfare of various sections. He mentioned Aasara pensions, Kalyana Lakshmi, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu and KCR Kits. He requested the eligible people to utilize the schemes. He stated that Telangana was setting an example to other states in implementing welfare schemes.