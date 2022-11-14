CM KCR to inaugurate classes in new government medical colleges on Tuesday

Published Date - 07:33 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

(File Photo) K Chandrashekhar Rao will formally inaugurate the academic classes in the new constructed eight government medical colleges in eight districts

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will formally inaugurate the academic classes in the new constructed eight government medical colleges in eight districts on Tuesday. He will inaugurate the classes virtually from Pragathi Bhavan at 12 noon.

The first academic year of MBBS course in eight new government medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, and Ramagundam, will be launched together.

Established at a cost of Rs 4,080 crore, these new medical colleges will add altogether 1,150 additional MBBS seats in the seat matrix of Telangana. The admissions to these colleges were completed recently. Telangana had only three government medical colleges until 2014.

However, after the State formation, the government increased the total number of medical colleges to 17. The State government aims to increase the total number of government medical colleges to 33, by ensuring one medical college in every district.

These colleges were established without any financial assistance from the union government which did not sanction a single government medical colleges to the State in the last eight years. Further, the State government upgraded the adjoining district hospitals and attached them to the new medical colleges.