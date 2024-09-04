BRS demands action against perpetrators of Khammam attack

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 08:33 PM

Source: X, formerly Twitter

Hyderabad: The BRS on Wednesday sought immediate action against the perpetrators of the attacks on BRS MLAs and leaders including T Harish Rao and other leaders during flood relief operations in Khammam. The party also urged the police authorities to ensure adequate security for the opposition leaders to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future.

A delegation comprising MLAs KP Vivekananda and Madhavaram Krishna Rao called on Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwat and submitted a representation on behalf of the BRS party in this regard.

Speaking to mediapersons, Vivekananda said the attacks on the BRS leaders at Khammam, was an indication of the autocratic rule in the State. He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy could not tolerate the fact that the BRS stood by the flood victims during tough times and therefore sent rowdysheeters for the Khammam attack.

Despite their presence at the spot, he said policemen remained as mute spectators as the attackers were from the ruling Congress. He said though the BRS submitted the details of the attackers, no action was initiated till now. “We conveyed our concerns with Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwat and sought the immediate arrests of the accused,” he added.