BRS its out State government over its inefficiency in controlling Jainoor violence

BRS has accused the State govenment of failing in preventing the outbreak of communal violence in Jainorr town of Asifabad. The BRS working president KT Rama Rao has alleged that the government had prior information about the possibility of outbreak of communal violence, yet it failed to prevent it.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 September 2024, 03:09 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao hit out the State government for its inefficiency in handling of tensions in Jainoor mandal of Kumrambhim Asifabad district, following an attempted rape of a tribal woman. The incident led to widespread violence, resulting in significant property destruction.

In a statement, Rama Rao condemned the State government’s decision to offer a mere Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the victim, calling it an evil gesture that undermined the gravity of the crime. “The government had prior information about the tensions, and yet it completely failed to prevent the violence,” he stated.

He demanded immediate action to restore peace in the region, ensure proper treatment for the victim, and provide substantial aid to those who lost homes and businesses in the riots. He pointed out the absence of a full-time Home Minister in Telangana for last nine months, leading to such law and order issues. He demanded the State government to act swiftly against the accused and ensure justice for the victim, besides maintaining law and order in the State.