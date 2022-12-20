KCR Nutritional Kits to be launched on Wednesday across Telangana

These kits will be launched in nine districts where anaemia deficiency among pregnant women is found to be prevalent on a large scale.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:46 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: Continuing its special focus on Mother and Child Health (MCH), the Telangana government is all set to launch ‘KCR Nutritional Kits’ from Wednesday for pregnant women in nine districts of the State.

The KCR Nutritional Kits are aimed at improving the nutritional status of pregnant women, especially those who suffer from anaemia. These kits will be launched in nine districts – Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool and Vikarabad, where anaemia deficiency among pregnant women is found to be prevalent on a large scale.

Also Read Opinion: Problem of persisting anaemia

A total of 1.50 lakh pregnant women will directly benefit from the kits in these districts. The State government has made arrangements to distribute a total of 2.50 lakh kits with a cost of Rs. 50 crore.

The initiative will be formally launched at Kamareddy by Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Wednesday while local ministers will launch the initiative in the other eight districts.