KCR pays tribute to Kaloji Narayana Rao on birth anniversary

BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao lauded Kaloji as "Akshara Tapasvi," highlighting his lifelong commitment to the cause of Telangana. He recalled how Kaloji had wholeheartedly blessed his efforts when he embarked on the fight to achieve Telangana statehood.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 September 2024, 11:17 PM

Kaloji Narayana Rao

Hyderabad: Leader of Opposition and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao paid tributes to Prajakavi and Padma Vibhushan awardee Kaloji Narayana Rao on the occasion of his birth anniversary on September 9 (Monday). He said Kaloji was a humanitarian and also a strong voice for the people of Telangana, who lived an exemplary and inspiring life.

In a statement on Sunday, Chandrashekhar Rao lauded Kaloji as “Akshara Tapasvi,” highlighting his lifelong commitment to the cause of Telangana. He recalled how Kaloji had wholeheartedly blessed his efforts when he embarked on the fight to achieve Telangana statehood.

To honour Kaloji’s legacy, the former Chief Minister said the then BRS government declared his birth anniversary as Telangana Language Day to promote and preserve the Telangana language, dialect and literature. He noted that the government established the Kaloji Award to recognise individuals who made significant contributions to the region’s literary heritage.

Further commemorating Kaloji’s contributions, Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the Telangana State University of Health Sciencies has been name after Kaloji, besides establishing Kaloji Kalakshetram in Warangal. He asserted that Kaloji’s poetry and ideals remain relevant and inspiring across generations.